BJP Shares Surjewala’s ‘Vile, Sexist’ Remarks to Target Congress

BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X in which the Congress MP is purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling party.

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday accused Haryana Congress leader Randeep Surjewala of making “vile, sexist” remarks against its MP Hema Malini, alleging it shows that the main opposition party is misogynistic and abhors women. BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X in which the Congress MP is purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling party.

He said, “Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general.”

He added that this is the most disgusting description someone can come up with.

“This is Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women,” he said, sharing the comments of Surjewala.

Malini is the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and is contesting the 2024 general elections from there.






