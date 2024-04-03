Will BJP Continue Its Winning Streak In Buxar or Will INDIA Bloc Make A Comeback?

Sasaram Lok Sabha Election: In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Sasaram, the BJP has given the ticket to Sivesh Ram. Notably, Chhedi Paswan is the current representative from the place.
Sasaram Lok Sabha Election: The Lok Sabha seat of Sasaram holds a revered place in the political history of the state. Largely located in the Rohtas district, it was the hometown of the esteemed Afghan leader, Shershah Suri. Also, Sasaram is a recognized parliamentary province (reserved for Scheduled Castes) from which the late Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram, or Babuji, used to represent people.
Sasaram Lok Sabha Constituency’s 2024: Candidate List
Sivesh Ram from the Bharatiya Janata Party
2024 Lok Sabha Election
Voting Date: April 1, 2024
Counting Date: June 4, 2024
2019 Lok Sabha Election Results
In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Chhedi Paswan from the BJP won the Sasaram Lok Sabha seat with a total vote of 4,98,800 votes, leaving behind his rival, Congress’s Meira Kumar, who got only 3,29,055 votes.
2014 Lok Sabha Election Results
Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Chhedi Paswan returned his winning performance in the Sasaram Lok Sabha seat as he got 3,66,087 votes, which was 37.56% of the total votes, leaving behind Meira Kumar from Congress, who got 3,02,760 votes, which was 31.06% of the vote share.
