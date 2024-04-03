Home

Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates, Phases, Candidates | All You Need To Know

In the 2014 elections, Kiren Rijiju of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency, defeating Nabam Tuki of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Latest Update

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is around the corner. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19. The country is gearing up to celebrate the biggest festival of democracy with 28 states and eight union territories going to polls. According to the dates announced by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, the polling will start in the country on April 19, lasting till June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arunachal Pradesh

The polling in Arunachal Pradesh will be held in the first phase on 19 April

The election will be conducted to elect two members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The Legislative Assembly elections will also be held simultaneously with the general election.

The polling for the Lok Sabha election in Arunachal Pradesh will start in the first phase on April 19.

Arunachal Pradesh has two constituencies- Arunachal West and Arunachal East.

The polling in the northeastern state will take place in a single phase only.

Complete list of candidates for the Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024

1 Arunachal West: Nabam Tuki (Congress) Kiren Rijiju (BJP) Ruhi Tangung (JD (U))

2 Arunchal East Bosiram Siram Tapir Gao

In the 2014 general elections, BJP won two seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tapir Gao from the BJP clinched victory in the Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency triumphing over Lowangcha Wanglat of the INC by a significant margin of 69,948 votes.







