This expressway is connected to Yamuna Expressway through the Agra Ring Road, and thus providing an express link between Greater Noida, NCR to Lucknow via Agra

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Agra-Lucknow Expressway: 3.5 km Stretch To Remain CLOSED Till April 11; Check Diversions, Routes To Avoid

The Agra-Lucknow Expressway is set to witness a 10-day closure of a 3.5 kilometre stretch between Bangarmau and Unnao airstrip due to the Indian Air Force’s Gagan Shakti exercise. This exercise aims to facilitate the landing of Jaguar, Sukhoi, and Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft, ensuring preparedness and operational efficiency. During the closure period from April 2 to April 11, traffic on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway will be diverted to service roads to minimize disruptions for travellers. The affected segment will be barricaded on both sides to ensure a safe landing environment for the fighter aircraft participating in the exercise.

Preparations for the exercise will commence from April 2 to April 5, focusing on cleaning the airstrip area with water, dust removal using pressure machines, and airstrip marking. The exercise, scheduled for April 6 and April 7, will showcase the prowess of fighter aircraft such as Jaguar, Sukhoi, Mirage-2000, and Hercules, providing locals with a unique opportunity to witness these aircraft in action.

This year’s Gagan Shakti exercise marks the event’s third occurrence. Previously, in 2016, six fighter jets landed during the expressway’s inauguration, followed by a subsequent exercise in October 2017 featuring aircraft like Mirage-2000, Sukhoi, Jaguar, and Hercules. These exercises demonstrate the Indian Air Force’s commitment to enhancing operational capabilities and readiness.

About Agra-Lucknow Expressway

The Agra–Lucknow Expressway is a 302 km long, 6-lane wide (extendable to 8-lanes) access-controlled expressway. The expressway reduced the distance between the cities of Agra and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and is presently one of the India’s longest operational expressways.

This expressway is connected to Yamuna Expressway through the Agra Ring Road, and thus providing an express link between Greater Noida, NCR to Lucknow via Agra. It connects Agra and Lucknow via Shikohabad, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur, Kannauj, Bangarmau and Lucknow. The expressway will start at village Etmadpur Madra near Agra and will end at village Sarosa Bharosa near Mohan Road, Lucknow.

The Agra Expressway passes through key cities in western Uttar Pradesh including Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Hardoi and Unnao before reaching the Agra Lucknow Expressway exit points.

The Lucknow Agra Expressway passes through four national highways, two state highways and five rivers – the Ganga, the Yamuna, the Isan, the Sai and the Kalyani.







