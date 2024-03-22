BJP To Go Solo In Odhisa LS, Assembly Elections; No Alliance With BJD

Lok Sabha Polls: The BJP has announced that it will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls alone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Breaking News: In a major development, the Bhartiya Janata Party has announced that it will go solo in the Odhisa Lok Sabha Elections, leaving behind its age-old alliance with the Biju Janata Dal. The head of the state division of the BJP declared today that the intention of the saffron party is to go solo in the imminent Lok Sabha and Assembly electoral contexts in Odisha. Also, the announcement puts to rest the chatter around speculating a political union between the BJP and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s BJD.

The BJP’s representative, Manmohan Samal, confirmed the party will go solo across all 21 Lok Sabha seats across the state and the entire 147 legislative assembly seats in Odisha.

“To fulfill the hopes, wishes and aspirations of 4.5 crore people of Odisha, under the visionary leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to make a developed India and developed Odisha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all the 21 seats of the Lok Sabha and all the 147 seats of the Legislative Assembly. Will contest the seats alone.” Manmohan Samal said this in his tweet in Hindi.







