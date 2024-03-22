DealDox – India’s First Quotation Software Built for Service Industries

Sales representatives understand the tough truth: they spend most of their time writing proposals instead of making sales. Research reveals that 80% of their time is spent on manual tasks – spreadsheets and documentation. This leaves them with very little time to focus on bringing in revenue. Fortunately, weve built Indias first Quotation and Proposal Software solution, enabling sales reps worldwide to focus entirely on selling.

DealDox Team at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Sandhya Sathyanarayana, a seasoned Co-founder with more than a decade of sales experience, noticed sales reps were spending most of their time on “alibi” tasks over actual selling. This inspired her to automate the sales process and empower salespeople to focus on their core function. In her quest to streamline the sales process and eliminate manual work, she set out to find a solution. However, existing options proved to be costly and technologically complex, especially for services CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote).

Despite challenges, she onboarded on Adithya, a top tech leader with a Ph.D. (Indian Institute of Information Technology) and an MTech in Computer Science and Engineering.

With Adithyas technological strength and relentless dedication, the expert team developed groundbreaking software that revolutionizes the sales process. By automating tasks such as quotation generation, proposal drafting, contracts and deal document creation, DealDox empowers sales representatives to focus on what truly matters – selling.

DealDox Co-founder Sandhya Sathyanarayana

“When sales professionals are occupied by administrative tasks, they lose valuable time that could be spent building relationships and closing deals,” says Sandhya Sathyanarayana. “DealDox is not just another SaaS application; its a catalyst for sales success. It tackles sales challenges, helping businesses achieve higher sales and revenue.“

DealDox wows customers at Convergence India Expo 2024

YouTube link: www.youtube.com/shorts/14bcxgajrnQ

By eliminating approval bottlenecks and streamlining processes, DealDox empowers sales professionals to stay ahead of the curve and exceed customer expectations.

“At DealDox, weve spent more than 3 years researching and developing a platform that automates quote generation for any business,” explains Adithya. “DealDox CPQ is designed to automate the quote generation process for both services and products. It is highly customizable, catering to small, medium, and complex services. Accurate and professional quotes with clear pricing make a strong impression, ensuring winning deals over competitors.“

Key Features of DealDox

Simplified CPQ Processes: DealDox CPQ software streamlines complex Configure, Price, and Quote procedures, enabling sales teams to effortlessly generate precise quotes.

User-Friendly Interface: DD CPQ application boasts an effortless interface, reducing the learning curve and facilitating quick adoption.

Error-Free Quotes: With DealDox, manual errors and inconsistencies are eradicated, ensuring quotes align closely with customer requirements.

Seamless CRM Integration: DealDox CPQ seamlessly integrates with leading CRM and ERPs, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Freshworks, SugarCRM, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Oracle, and SAP.

Standalone Functionality: DealDox quotation software can serve as a standalone CRM and ERP solution.

Economical: Its subscription-based pricing model makes DealDox accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Ease of Use: Designed exclusively for sales and operations non-technical users, DealDox eliminates the necessity for IT skills.

Multilingual Capabilities: User can generate proposals, quotations, SOWs, delivery notes and any deal document in their desired language.

Early Recognition, Global Interest

DealDoxs potential was evident from the start. Launched at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023, Version 1 generated a tremendous response from global industry players. Since then, over 100 businesses have adopted DD from the launch till date. DealDox has continued to impress, attracting partnership and collaboration requests at major industry events like Convergence India Expo 2024. Customers are delighted to adopt the new DealDox CPQ and close their deals faster.

LEAP 2024, Riyadh

DealDox was honored to be invited to showcase its dynamic capabilities at LEAP 2024, a leading technology event hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The live demonstrations were met with great enthusiasm, generating significant interest in potential partnerships and collaborations. This participation at LEAP 2024 underscores DealDoxs growing presence in the global market and its commitment to empowering businesses through innovative sales automation solutions.

About DealDox

DealDox, a revolutionary sales engagement platform, is emerging as the go-to solution for businesses seeking to streamline their sales operations and accelerate growth. While CRM systems manage leads and opportunities, DealDox picks up where they left off, transforming the sales process with lightning-fast efficiency. DD CPQ platform automates the quote generation process for both products and services, allowing businesses of all sizes to close deals faster and maximize revenue generation.

Industry Expertise: DealDox caters to a wide range of industries, irrespective of the services offered. To list – Technology, Mining, Construction, Financial services, Transportation, Manufacturing and Distribution, Hospitality, EdTech, Healthcare, Professional Services, Oil and Gas, Energy, and Telecommunications. DealDox provides a scalable and adaptable solution.

30-day Free Trial

Experience the future of quotation automation with our 30-day free trial and free implementation! Take the first step towards streamlined efficiency and increased sales. Dont miss out on this opportunity to transform your business – start your free trial today!