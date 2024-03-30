NationalPolitics

BJP Wins 10 Out Of 60 Seats Unopposed

Itanagar: 10 MLAs of the BJP, including CM Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein, win unopposed out of the 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024.

BJP Arunachal Pradesh tweet

BJP Arunachal Pradesh tweets, “Ashok Singhal, Minister and Incharge of Parliamentary Elections, congratulated CM Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein for the start of the unopposed victory of 10 out of 60 MLAs in the state. He said it reflects the Modi Ki Guarantee and the unwavering support and faith of the people of Arunachal Pradesh under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Pema Khandu.”






