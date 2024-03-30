NationalPolitics

LJP Announces Candidates In Bihar, Chirag Paswan To Contest From Hajipur

Patna: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) released its candidates list for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. According to the list, party president Chirag Paswan will be contesting from Hajipur. Other candidates include Rajesh Verma from Khagaria, Shambhavi Choudhary from Samastipur, Arun Bharti from Jamui, and Veena Devi from Vaishali. Bihar, which has 40 Lok Sabha seats, will go to polls in all seven phases starting April 19.






