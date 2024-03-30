Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LJP Announces Candidates In Bihar, Chirag Paswan To Contest From Hajipur

LJP has announced its candidates for the upcoming general elections. Party chief Chirag Paswan will be contesting from Hajipur.

Patna: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) released its candidates list for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. According to the list, party president Chirag Paswan will be contesting from Hajipur. Other candidates include Rajesh Verma from Khagaria, Shambhavi Choudhary from Samastipur, Arun Bharti from Jamui, and Veena Devi from Vaishali. Bihar, which has 40 Lok Sabha seats, will go to polls in all seven phases starting April 19.

#WATCH | Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) releases a list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Party Chief Chirag Paswan to contest from Hajipur. pic.twitter.com/qbZPzLQq4Y — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

#WATCH Patna, Bihar: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) workers celebrate at LJP chief Chirag Paswan’s residence after the announcement of LJP candidates for 5 Lok Sabha seats. pic.twitter.com/2m1PTT3iaw — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024







