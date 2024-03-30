Sandeskhali: ED Begins Grilling Shahjahan After Bengal Court Gives Nod

The suspended ruling party leader, who is the accused mastermind in the attack on ED and CAPF personnel,.

Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29.

Sandeshkhali: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate has begun grilling Sheikh Shahjahan, the suspended Trinamool Congress politician, starting on Saturday. The local court in West Bengal, specifically the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court in the North 24 Parganas District, gave a green light to the ED for conducting the probe. The investigation took place in a prison. The questioning revolves around the alleged PDS case committed by Shahjahan, strictly conducted within the prison perimeter.

The suspended ruling party leader, who is the accused mastermind in the attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali on January 5, is currently serving judicial custody at Basirhat sub-jail. He was initially arrested by the West Bengal Police in this case and was later handed over to the CBI.

The report said that, armed with permission from the court, a team of ED officials reached Basirhat sub-jail and began interrogating Shahjahan. It is learned that next week, the ED will also approach a special PMLA court in Kolkata to get the custody of Shahjahan for more detailed and in-depth interrogation.

The ED and accompanying CAPF personnel were attacked by Shahjahan’s associates in front of his residence in Sandeshkhali after the central agency sleuths attempted a raid and search operation in connection with the PDS case.

The ED has confiscated property worth Rs 13 crore owned by Shahjahan, known to be a close confidant of former state Food & Supplies Minister, Jyotipriya Mallick, who was last year arrested by the central agency for his involvement in the PDS case. Mallick, too, is currently in judicial custody. The ED has concrete proof that a major portion of the ill-gotten proceeds were invested in the fish export business owned by Shahjahan.

