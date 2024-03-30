Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP has election manifesto committee’s list on March 30. The committee will be headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh. Check names here.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces Manifesto Committee With Rajnath Singh As Chairman | Check List Here

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its election manifesto committee’s list on Saturday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to the list, the 27-member committee will be headed by defence minister and former BJP chief Rajnath Singh. The saffron party appointed union minister Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman as the convenor and co-convenor of the committee.

BJP president JP Nadda announces the Election Manifesto Committee for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The committee will be headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. pic.twitter.com/EovdqOq74T — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

BJP Announces Manifesto Committee: Members Names

According to the list, Arjun Munda, Bhupendra Yadav, Arjunram Meghwal, Kiren Rijiju, Ashwini Vaishnav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sushil Modi, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Rajiv Chandrashekhar, Bhupendra Patel, Himanta Vishwasarma, Vishnudev Sai, Vinod Tawde, Mohan Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Vasundhara Raje, Smriti Irani, Jual Oram, Radhamohan Das Agarwal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, OP Dhankhar, Anil Antony, Tariq Mansoor are the members of this commitbtee.

BJP Announced States, UTs In-Charges And Co-Incharges For The Upcoming Elections

On March 28, the saffron party, which is aiming for 400+ win in the upcoming general elections, announced the names of election-in-charge and co-in-charge for states and Union Territories.

The party appointed captain Abhimanyu as in charge of Assam, Nitin Nabin- Chhattisgarh, OP Dhankhad- Delhi, Ajeet Ghopchade- Manipur, Devesh Kumar- Mizoram, Dinesh Sharma- Maharashtra, M Chuba Ao- Meghalaya, Nalin Kohli- Nagaland, Avinash Rai Khanna for Tripura, and Abhay Patil- Telangana.

Dinesh Sharma was appointed as election in-charge for Maharashtra while former Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar has been appointed for the national capital.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The voting for the Lok Sabha elections will start on April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4. As per the Election Commission, more than 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females are eligible to participate in the biggest festival of democracy. Notably, the polling process is spread for more than 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The voting will start on April 19 followed by phases – April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.







