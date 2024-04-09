Breaking News LIVE: Big Jolt To AAP; Arvind Kejriwal To Remain In Tihar Jail

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit today. He will also campaign for BJP in Madhya Pradesh’s Naxal-affected Balaghat today. Notably, this will be PM Modi’s second visit to Madhya Pradesh in the last three days. The BJP has fielded Bharti Pardhi, a new face, from Balaghat, replacing the incumbent MP, Dhal Singh Bisen currently representing the party from the constituency.
Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here
Source link
Advertise here To book Call 6291968677