Breaking News LIVE: Big Jolt To AAP; Arvind Kejriwal To Remain In Tihar Jail

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit today. He will also campaign for BJP in Madhya Pradesh’s Naxal-affected Balaghat today. Notably, this will be PM Modi’s second visit to Madhya Pradesh in the last three days. The BJP has fielded Bharti Pardhi, a new face, from Balaghat, replacing the incumbent MP, Dhal Singh Bisen currently representing the party from the constituency.

