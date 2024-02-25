InternationalNational

Breaking News Live: No ‘Mann Ki Baat’ For 3 Months Due To Lok Sabha Elections, Says PM Modi

Breaking News Live Blog: Former president Donald Trump secured a decisive victory over Nikki Haley in South Carolina’s GOP presidential primary on Saturday, dealing a major setback in her home state. Assam Rifles seized 1024 Kg of processed Marijuana hidden at a warehouse in Bejoynagar in West Tripura District. In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old Indian national died in a deadly fire incident that took place in New York‘s Harlem. The fire broke out in an apartment in Harlem on Friday, and the deceased was in the building. The deceased man was identified as Fazil Khan. The Indian Embassy in New York has extended support and informed that they are in touch with Khan’s family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country’s longest cable-stayed bridge, Sudarshan Setu in Dwarka. The bridge is around 2.32 km long and connects Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took out Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jamalpur, Aligarh.

Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here

