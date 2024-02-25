Delhi Chalo Protest: Mobile Internet Services Restored in Seven Haryana Districts | Full List Here

Chandigarh: Mobile internet services were restored in seven Haryana districts on Sunday, almost two weeks after they were suspended in the wake of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation, officials said. The services were suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa on February 11 and the suspension was extended on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24.

Officials said no fresh order has been issued to extend the suspension of the mobile services in the seven districts.

According to an earlier order issued by the Home Department, the curbs were imposed “to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in jurisdictions of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, including Dabwali, districts in Haryana”.

Residents welcomed the government’s decision.

“Restoration of mobile internet services after a gap of several days is a big relief,” said Kamal, a resident of Ambala.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation to put pressure on the Centre to accept farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.

Protesting farmers from Punjab taking part in the march have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri points of the state’s border with Haryana since February 13, when their march was stopped by security personnel.

The farmers will continue to stay put at the two border points till February 29, when the next course of action will be decided, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had said on Friday.

Farmer leaders had on Wednesday put the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri.