India.Com’s Legal Journalist Brij Dwivedi Receives ‘Justice Media Award’ for Best Legal Anchoring

Justice Media Awards: The Justice Media Award 2023-2024 was organized by the Delhi Lawyers’ Association on Saturday at the Indian Habitat Center, New Delhi. The event turned the spotlight on a critical, yet often overlooked, aspect of journalism. India.com’s legal journalist Brij Dwivedi was honored with the ‘Justice Media Award’ for Best Legal Anchoring.

Former Supreme Court Judge and National Legal Service Authority Chairperson Justice Anil R Dave and former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, former NCLT Chairman and former NHRC Member Justice MM Kumar and Additional Law Secretary Dr. Anju Rathi Rana were the chief guests.

Anil R Dave, while addressing the gathering said that it is imperative for the legal journalists to know the law to avoid misunderstanding and they should be careful while reporting.

“Legal journalists are doing a herculean task of giving news to people about whatever transpires in court. Court is a public place and whatever happens in trial is public. Whatever happens in the court, you are there to tell people so that they become aware and create an opinion. In the process, it is also necessary for the legal reporters to know the law. Because if you are not aware of the law, the chances of misunderstandings increase manyfolds,” he said.

Former chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court MM Kumar was also present at the event said that legal reporting is an important weapon in the hands of journalists to educate the masses about whatever transpires in court.

“Legal reporting is an important weapon in the hands of journalists for educating the masses. There may be a citizen who is following a case day after day and is looking towards the reporting of that case. Journalists play a pivotal role in educating the masses legally, what happens in the court, how it happens, why it happens, all these questions are raised by journalists through his writings,” justice Kumar said.