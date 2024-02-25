UP Constable Recruitment Exam 2023: CM Yogi Demonstrates Zero-Tolerance Policy Yet Again In Response to Question Paper Leak

UP Constable Recruitment Exam 2023: Following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement on Saturday morning regarding the cancellation of the police recruitment examination due to the question paper leak, candidates statewide celebrated the decision, the Chief Minister’s office said. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRB) conducted the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment exam on February 17, and 18 in two shifts. However, it was cancelled to maintain the credibility and transparency of the examination amid reports of unfairly distributing the question paper before the scheduled time.

Those who had been demanding the cancellation expressed their joy and appreciation towards CM Yogi for his decisive action in prioritizing the interests of the youth. Meanwhile, candidates who have appeared for the Review Officers (RO) and Assistant Review Officers (ARO) examination urged the Commission to re-conduct the UPPSC RO ARO examination.

#YogiWithYouth Trends on X

As soon as the announcement was made, a section of aspirants took to social media to express their appreciation. Numerous hashtags supporting CM Yogi gained momentum, with #YogiWithYouth emerging as the top trend. Through this hashtag, students justified CM Yogi’s decision and lauded the government for prioritizing the interests of the youth.

It is noteworthy that on Saturday, CM Yogi, demonstrating his zero-tolerance policy in cases like question paper leaks, not only canceled the examinations but also reprimanded the officials involved in the recruitment process and issued instructions to conduct the examinations with complete transparency within 6 months.

Sharing a post on X(formally Twitter), Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday wrote,“@Uppolice Orders have been given to cancel the examination-2023 conducted for selection to the posts of Reserve Civil Police and to conduct re-examination within the next 06 months. There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

.@Uppolice आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस के पदों पर चयन के लिए आयोजित परीक्षा-2023 को निरस्त करने तथा आगामी 06 माह के भीतर ही पुन: परीक्षा कराने के आदेश दिए हैं।

परीक्षाओं की शुचिता से कोई समझौता नहीं किया जा सकता।

युवाओं की मेहनत के साथ खिलवाड़ करने वाले किसी भी दशा में बख्शे नहीं…

— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 24, 2024

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav raises concerns over UP Constable Recruitment paper leaks under BJP regime

Following the cancellation of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable exams over the paper leak, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav raised serious concerns about the integrity of examinations conducted under the BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav claimed to have met students from various districts, including Moradabad and Agra, who expressed dissatisfaction with the way exams were conducted, demanding a re-evaluation. He accused the BJP of neglecting the issue and suggested that the ruling party is not committed to providing employment opportunities to the underprivileged. Read his tweet below:-

यूपी पुलिस आरक्षी परीक्षा का निरस्त होना युवाओं की जीत है और भाजपा सरकार के प्रपंचों की हार। पहले तो भाजपाई कह रहे थे पेपर लीक ही नहीं हुए तो अब कैसे मान लिया। इसका मतलब अधिकारी और अपराधी मिले हुए थे और सरकार भी पीछे से अपना हाथ उनके सिर पर रखे हुई थी। लेकिन तमाम सबूतों के आगे…

— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 24, 2024

Yadav also demanded the return of fees collected from the youth by the Uttar Pradesh government, warning against its potential use in the BJP’s ‘election fund’.

After the paper was canceled, several hashtags began trending on social media platform X in support of CM Yogi’s decision. Notably, #YogiAdityanath, #DhanyawadYogiji, and #YogiWithYouth gained significant traction, with #YogiWithYouth even claiming the top spot in the trend list. Thousands of students utilized this hashtag to express their happiness over the Yogi government’s decision and to commend CM Yogi for his support of the youth.