‘Drugs Is A Menace That Destroys Lives If Not Controlled’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video address at the Ashwamedha Yagya on Saturday, discussed the fatal effects of drugs that are destroying the lives of people who consume them. He stated, ‘Drugs are a menace that destroys lives if not controlled,’ mentioning that the central government started a pan-India campaign three to four years ago to help those addicted to drugs. He said that as many as 11 crore people have joined the massive campaign in the fight against drugs. The Ashwamedha Yagya was organized by the World Gayatri Pariwar.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated India’s longest cable-stayed bridge – Sudarshan Setu – that spans around 2.32 km and connects Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka in Gujarat.

The bridge, previously known as the ‘Signature Bridge’, has been renamed ‘Sudarshan Setu’ or Sudarshan Bridge.

Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, approximately 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famousDwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated. ‘Sudarshan Setu’ is India’s longest cable-stayed bridge, linking the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the bridge’s inauguration.

Ahead of the inauguration of his ‘dream project’, the Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge, Prime Minister Modi said it would mark a momentous occasion for Gujarat’s developmental journey.”

In a social media post on X on Saturday, PM Modi said, “Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat’s growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity.”

The 2.5 km bridge has been built at a cost of rs 978 crore.

The Signature Bridge boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. It also holds the distinction of being India’s longest cable-stayed bridge, with solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.

PM Modi kicked off his two-day Gujarat visit with a roaring roadshow in Jamnagar on Saturday.

Amid the chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ a large number of people lined up on both sides of the the road as PM Modi’s cavalcade moved towards the Circuit House.

(With Agency Inputs)