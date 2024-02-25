InternationalNational

PM Modi Inaugurates Sudarshan Setu in Dwarka | All You Need To Know About Country’s Longest Cable-stayed Bridge

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, country’s longest cable-stayed bridge of around 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. Earlier today, the prime minister performed pooja and darshan at Beyt Dwarka temple. On Saturday, PM Modi held a massive roadshow from Jamnagar airport night after arriving in Gujarat.

A large number of people lined up on both sides of the illuminated road holding saffron flags, and chants of ‘Modi, Modi and ‘ ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ filled the air as the PM’s cavalcade moved towards the Circuit House. During the two-km journey, Modi greeted people from his vehicle by waving at them.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sudarshan Setu, country’s longest cable-stayed bridge of around 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/uLPn4EYnFM

— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

All You Need To Know About Sudarshan Setu in Dwarka

The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of central double span cable-stayed portion
The bridge has a 2.45 km long approach road and constructed at a cost of Rs 979 crore.
The four-lane 27.20 metre wide bridge has 2.50 metre wide footpaths on each side
The bridge, which was known as ‘Signature Bridge’, has been renamed as ‘Sudarshan Setu’ or Sudarshan Bridge.
Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, which is nearly 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated.
At present, devotees visiting the temple at Beyt Dwarka can travel only during the day by boat, while the construction of the bridge will allow them to travel at all times

