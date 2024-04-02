Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to Address Political Rallies in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand Today

Breaking News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address political rallies in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand later in the day. In the meantime, the first day in Tihar jail started with morning tea and breakfast for Arvind Kejriwal who was sent to 15-day judicial custody a day ago, in connection with now scrapped liquor policy case. On April 1, a Delhi court remanded Kejriwal to 15-day judicial custody in the excise policy case and sent him to Tihar Jail till April 15. The court has permitted him to have home-cooked meals and carry with him the prescribed medications for his diabetes.

