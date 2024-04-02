NationalPolitics

Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to Address Political Rallies in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand Today

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 5 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Breaking News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address political rallies in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand later in the day. In the meantime, the first day in Tihar jail started with morning tea and breakfast for Arvind Kejriwal who was sent to 15-day judicial custody a day ago, in connection with now scrapped liquor policy case. On April 1, a Delhi court remanded Kejriwal to 15-day judicial custody in the excise policy case and sent him to Tihar Jail till April 15. The court has permitted him to have home-cooked meals and carry with him the prescribed medications for his diabetes.

Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here


Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 5 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

TATA AIG Introduces ‘Travel Guard Plus’ – A Comprehensive Travel Insurance Solution with Enhanced Features

17 hours ago

Uttarakhand Launches First-Ever Helicopter Yatra for Adi Kailash

17 hours ago

12-year-old Boy’s Eye Mangled by Swiss Army Knife in Horrifying Accident Restored at Aditya Jyot Hospital

17 hours ago

Supreme Court Refuses to Stop Hindu Prayers in Southern Cellar

17 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow