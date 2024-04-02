Four Naxals Killed in Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, Area Cordoned Off

Police said the encounter is underway in the jungles of Korcholi in the Gangalur police jurisdiction.

Breaking News: Encounter Breaks Out Between Naxals And Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, Areas Cordoned Off

Raipur: In a significant encounter between police forces and Naxal insurgents in Bijapur, reports on Tuesday emerged that four Naxals being killed on the spot. Some unconfirmed reports indicate a significant number of Naxal casualties as well. The encounter is underway in the jungles of Korcholi in the Gangalur police jurisdiction.

Taking decisive action against Maoist insurgents, security forces initiated a major operation across all seven districts of the Bastar region. The operation is being seen as a crucial battle against the insurgency.

Last month, the Gadchiroli police busted a naxal camp at a village based on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Neelotpal, SP Gadchiroli said, “A credible intelligence report was received late night on Friday that some armed cadres of Kasansur Chatgaon Dalam and Aundhi Dalam of Chhattisgarh are camping exactly on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Border near Chutintola village (12 km east of SPS Pendhari) across Mohla Manpur district of Chhattisgarh to carry out subversive activities in wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha General Elections.”

He further said that immediately, anti-Naxal Ops was launched under the leadership of Addnl SP Operations Yatish Deshmukh and C60 units.

“They reached the hilltop 450 metres high yesterday morning from where Naxals had just left. A huge shelter and naxal camp were found at the place of the search on hilltop which was destroyed, and further searches were launched. Naxals were able to flee the spot, taking advantage of extremely difficult terrain and undulating mountains,” he further said.

Large quantity of naxal belongings and literature have been seized, which includes cordex wire, detonators, gelatin sticks, batteries, walkie-talkie chargers, backpacks, etc. C60 units have safely returned to Gadchiroli.







