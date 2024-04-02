Earlier, Patanjali issued an unconditional apology to Supreme Court stating that Patanjali’s intention was only to exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life by using its products.

Patanjali Ayurved’s Misleading Advertisements: Ramdev Likely To Appear In Supreme Court Today

New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev is likely to appear in person to before the Supreme Court over Patanjali Ayurved’s “misleading advertisements” on Tuesday. During last hearing, the top court has slammed Patanjali for failing to obey its directives and directed Ramdev and company’s Managing Director Balkrishna to be personally present before the court.

Soon after the Supreme Court hearing, Patanjali issued an unconditional apology stating that Patanjali’s intention was only to exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life by using its products.

The Supreme Court had on February 27 directed the company to stop all electronic and print advertisements of its medicines giving misleading” information with immediate effect.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah’s direction came after it noted that the ayurvedic company had not responded to its earlier show cause notice in contempt proceedings against him over misleading advertisements. The court took strong exception to Patanjali Ayurveda for not responding to the show cause notice.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi however questioned the SC over summoning Ramdev. The court asked the senior advocate to raise all contentions when the case is heard on the next date.

In the last hearing, the top court issued notice to Ayurvedic Company asking it to show cause why the contempt of action should not be initiated against the company and its managing director for giving misleading advertisements.

The top court had observed that the ayurvedic company has prima facie violated the top court’s order dated November 2023 where it cautioned against misleading advertisements about its medicines.

The court had also restrained the Ayurvedic Company (Patanjali Ayurved) from advertising or branding of their products specified as treating disease under the drugs norms and also cautioned it from making any statements against any system of medicine in the media.

The court observation came when it noted that the company has given alleged misleading advertisements.

The court was dealing with the Indian Medical Association’s plea seeking to frame guidelines for prohibiting false and misleading advertisements concerning Allopathy and Modern Medicine.







