Prinseps Proudly Presents The Retrospective of Gobardhan Ash

Prinseps, a leading avant-garde art house, is delighted to announce the opening of The Retrospective of Gobardhan Ash, a comprehensive exhibition with a focus on the period 1929 – 1969 celebrating the life and work of this pioneering Indian modernist. Riya Sen, Actress & Moon Moon Sen, Actress inaugurates The Catalogue Raisonne for the Exhibition and the event was attended by: Indrajit Chatterjee, ⁠Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil, Ina Puri, Richa Agarwal & many others. The exhibition will be on view at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity from March 29th to April 21st, 2024, and is free and open to the public.

The exhibition features a captivating range of Ash’s work, including sketches, landscapes, self-portraits, portraits, the iconic Avatar Series, vibrant pastels, and his enduring Children Series. Visitors will gain a deeper understanding of Ash’s artistic evolution, his mastery of techniques, and his unwavering commitment to forging a path for modernism in India.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Indrajit Chatterjee, Curator said, “Prinseps delves deeper into the artistic legacy of Bengal with a landmark exhibition showcasing over 100 artworks spanning 4 decades of his artistic excellence, including his iconic ‘Avatar Series’ from the late 1940s and his meditative landscapes of Bengal. Through this retrospective, we celebrate and honour Gobardhan Ash’s enduring legacy in the history of art. This exhibition, accompanied by a comprehensive catalogue raisonne, offers a unique opportunity to rediscover Ash’s brilliance and immerse oneself in a pivotal era of Indian art (1930s-1960s).”

Gobardhan Ash (1907-1969) stands as a towering figure in Indian art history. Born in a simple family in Begampur, West Bengal, Ash defied artistic convention and dedicated his life to creative expression. The Retrospective of Gobardhan Ash offers a unique opportunity to explore four decades of his artistic journey, showcasing over 100 artworks.

Prinseps is a research-focused auction house with a commitment to fostering discovery and education within the art world.