Take Action Against Rahul Gandhi, Ask Him To Tender Unconditional Apology: BJP To ECI

The BJP has said that some parts of the speech of Rahul Gandhi are very objectionable.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(ANI)

BJP Writes To ECI: The top leaders of the INDIA alliance organized the ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s historic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. During his address, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said “Without EVMs, match-fixing, social media, and pressurising the press, the BJP cannot win more than 180 seats.”

A day after, on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI), urging it to take “stringent action” against Rahul Gandhi over his “election can’t be won without EVM” remark.

The BJP has emphasised Rahul Gandhi’s speech at the Ramlila Maidan Maharally as the party claimed that Rahul Gandhi said several things “which are very objectionable.”

“He said ‘This is a fixed match’. He also said that the government has its own people in the EC and the elections can’t be won without EVM. He also said that the rights provided by the Indian Constitution are being snatched away,” said Hardeep Singh Puri.

“Rahul Gandhi’s address at the rally contained inflammatory remarks aimed at sowing seeds of doubt and distrust in the minds of the Indian populace regarding the electoral process and the impartiality of the Election Commission of India,” said Puri.

“Take a comprehensive view of the design and patterns of INC misleading campaign and propaganda and its leaders who not only create disaffection amongst the people but habitually and serially commit electoral offences by violating every single covenant of MCC and healthy democratic conventions,” the BJP said in its representation to the Election Commission as it asked the poll body to take effective steps in enforcing and ensuring fair play and adherence to constitutional provisions together with electoral and other statutes, including the MCC.

The BJP asked the Election Commission to direct Rahul Gandhi to tender an unconditional public apology to the nation, the Election Commission of India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making false allegations and distortions against them.

“Direct the registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and Yatindra Siddaramiah under the stringent provisions of law,” said BJP in the letter.

To recall, Rahul Gandhi had said, “If the BJP wins these match-fixed elections and changes the Constitution, the whole country will be on fire. Remember this.”

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to fix the elections in his favour.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to do match fixing in these elections. Without EVMs, match-fixing, social media, and pressurizing the press, they cannot win more than 180 seats,” said Gandhi.

(With ANI inputs)







