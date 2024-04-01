Extreme Heatwave Predicted From April To June, THESE Areas To Be Most Affected

According to the IMD, an extreme heatwave will continue for at least a couple of months, i.e. till June.

Keeping the hot weather in consideration, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has also issued an advisory for the voters. (ANI File images)

Extreme Heatwave: Going by the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, it is going to be a hot and sweltering summer season for most parts of the country starting from Monday, April 1.

It will be an extreme heatwave that will continue for at least a couple of months, i.e. till June.

The weather office said that “India is set to experience extreme heat during the April to June period, with the central and western peninsular parts expected to face the worst impact”.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country during the April-June period, with a high probability over central and western peninsular India.

“Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of the western Himalayan region, northeastern states, and north Odisha.

“Above-normal heatwave days are likely over most parts of the plains during this period. Ten to 20 days of heatwave are expected in different parts of the country against a normal of four to eight days,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

“Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience the worst impact of heat waves,” he added.

Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country in April, with a high probability over central south India.

Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of the western Himalayan region and the northeastern states in April, said the IMD adding that above-normal heatwave days are likely over many areas in central India and the adjoining areas of the northern plains and south India in April.

Two to eight days of heatwaves are expected in these regions against a normal of one to three days, said Mohapatra.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Odisha, west Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh are predicted to experience the worst impact of heat waves in April.

Interestingly, the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 19 to June 1.

Keeping the hot weather in consideration, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has also issued an advisory for the voters.

The complete advisory issued by the Election Commission can be checked by clicking on the link shared below.

