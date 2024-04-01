TVS Motor Company Registers its Highest Ever Sales in FY 2023-24

Total Sales FY 2023-24 at 41.9 Lakh units with 14% growth

Total sales in March 2024 increases by 12%

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 12% with sales increasing from 317,152 units in March 2023 to 354,592 units in March 2024.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 12% with sales increasing from 307,559 units in the month of March 2023 to 344,446 units in March 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 8% with sales increasing from 240,780 units in March 2023 to 260,532 units in March 2024.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 141,250 units in March 2023 to 171,611 units in March 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 2% with sales increasing from 128,817 units in March 2023 to 131,472 units in March 2024.

Electric Vehicle

The Company achieved the highest Vahan retails in March 2024. Electric Vehicle dispatches are moderated for smooth transition into the new EV incentive scheme from the Government. The electric vehicles recorded sales of 15,250 units in March 2024 as against sales of 15,364 units in March 2023.

International Business

The Companys total exports registered a growth of 23% with sales increasing from 75,037 units in March 2023 to 91,972 units in March 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 26% with sales increasing from 66,779 units in March 2023 to 83,914 units in March 2024.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 6% with sales increasing from 9,593 units in March 2023 to 10,146 units in March 2024.

Fourth Quarter Sales Performance FY 2023-24:

During the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24, two-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 23% with sales increasing from 8.40 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23 to 10.32 Lakh units. Three-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 4% with sales increasing from 0.29 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23 to 0.30 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24. Total exports registered a growth of 40% with sales increasing from 1.85 Lakh units in the last quarter of FY 2022-23 to 2.50 Lakh units in the current quarter.

Sales Performance FY 2023-24:

During the financial year 2023-24, the company registered a growth of 14% with total sales increasing from 36.82 Lakh units in FY 2022-23 to 41.91 Lakh units. Two-wheeler sales of the company registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 35.12 Lakh units in FY 2022-23 to 40.45 Lakh units in FY 2023-24. Three-wheeler of the company registered 1.46 Lakh units in FY 2023-24 as against 1.69 Lakh units in FY 2022-23. Total exports registered 10.13 Lakh units sales in FY 2023-24 as against 10.68 Lakh units in FY 2022-23.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.