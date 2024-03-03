Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi To Chair Council Of Ministers’ Meeting Today

Breaking News Live Blog: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a gathering of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday, marking the final such assembly during the BJP government‘s second term. PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif is expected to assume the role of Pakistan‘s next prime minister on Sunday, leading a coalition government again. First Lady Jill Biden, who is helping her husband in re-election campaign, expressed her strong opinion about former president Donald Trump. At an Atlanta event aimed at mobilising female voters, Jill Biden took a potshot at former US President Donald Trump, calling him a dangerous man.

Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here