Bansuri Swaraj To Make Her Poll Debut From New Delhi Seat | All You Need To Know About Sushma Swaraj’s Daughter

Bansuri Swaraj is a distinguished lawyer. She is the daughter of the veteran politician, late Sushma Swaraj.

New Delhi: With Lok Sabha Elections 2024 round the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming polls. The saffron camp has given tickets to two former chief ministers, 28 women, 47 young candidates less than 50 years of age, 27 Scheduled Caste, 18 Scheduled Tribe, and 57 OBC candidates.

The party has also given tickets to several new faces, including Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj. Swaraj will contest from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Soon after her name was announced, she said that she would try to live up to the legacy set by her mother, who she was sure sending her

blessings from heaven.

“I feel grateful. I express gratitude towards PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah ji, JP Nadda ji and every BJP worker for giving me this opportunity. With the resolution of ‘ab ki baar 400 paar’, every BJP worker will work to make Narendra Modi the ‘PradhanSewak’ for the third time,” Bansuri Swaraj said.

All You Need To Know About Bansuri Swaraj:

Bansuri Swaraj was born as ‘Bansuri Kaushal’ on Tuesday, 3 January 1984

Bansuri Swaraj did her graduation from Oxford University, England. She attained Barrister at Law degree from Inner Temple, London.

Bansuri Swaraj belongs to the Hindu Brahmin Family.

Her father, Swaraj Kaushal is a lawyer and former Governor of Mizoram.

Bansuri had been practising law since 2007. She mainly handles civil, criminal, commercial, tax and constitutional related cases. She is affiliated with Legasis Partners and also acts as their consultant.

She practices in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India. She has represented many multinational corporations and individuals.

On 24 March 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party appointed her as co-convener of the legal cell of the Delhi BJP.

Bansuri was named after Lord Krishna’s symbolic instrument, i.e., flute, as her mother, Sushma was a devotee of Lord Krishna.







