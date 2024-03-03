NationalPolitics

PM Narendra Modi To Chair Last Council of Ministers Meet Today

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 4 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • PM Narendra Modi To Chair Council of Ministers Meet Today, Last Before Lok Sabha Polls | Key Details Here

The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule in a couple of weeks. The meeting will be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave here.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
PM Narendra Modi To Chair Council of Ministers Meet Today, Last Before Lok Sabha Polls | Key Details Here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on March 3 in what is likely to be the last such exercise during the second term of his government. The prime minister has been holding meetings of the entire Council of Ministers from time to time to discuss key policy and governance issues but the get-together on Sunday assumes political significance in view of the Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April-May.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule in a couple of weeks. The meeting will be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in New Delhi.

One of the key points to be discussed during the exercise could the highlights of the government’s performance, as the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance has expressed confidence of retaining power at the Centre for a third term under Modi on the back of its development and welfare planks.

The Election Commission has begun reviewing the preparedness of various states for holding of Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for the nine-phased Lok Sabha elections on March 5 and the results were declared on May 16.

In 2019, the poll panel had announced the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 10 and the results were declared on May 23.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 4 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List: Ajay Bhatt To Contest From Nainital

12 hours ago

Publicity of Trinamool Congress ready to get start

12 hours ago

Rajasthan BJP Announces 15 Candidates, Bhupendra Yadav To Contest From Alwar

13 hours ago

BJP Drops Pragya Singh Thakur From Bhopal Seat, Fields Alok Sharma

13 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow