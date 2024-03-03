NationalPolitics

Delhi Road Accident: Three Killed as Car Collides With Truck on Badarpur Flyover

New Delhi: A tragic incident has emerged from Delhi where three people lost their lives and four others were severely injured after their car collided with a truck on Sunday. According to police, the mishap took place on Badarpur flyover near a car showroom. The vehicle lost control, went opposite direction after hitting a divider and eventually collided with the truck.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

