Delhi Road Accident: Three Killed as Car Collides With Truck on Badarpur Flyover

New Delhi: A tragic incident has emerged from Delhi where three people lost their lives and four others were severely injured after their car collided with a truck on Sunday. According to police, the mishap took place on Badarpur flyover near a car showroom. The vehicle lost control, went opposite direction after hitting a divider and eventually collided with the truck.

Delhi | A PCR call was received at PS Badarpur at 00:48 hours wherein the caller informed that an accident between a car and a truck occurred on the Badarpur flyover near a car showroom. Seven persons were in the car, out of which three were dead and others were seriously… — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

