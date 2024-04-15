NationalPolitics

Breaking News Live Updates: Bhagwant Mann Reaches Tihar Jail to Meet Arvind Kejriwal

Breaking News LIVE Updates: The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Monday sent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha to judicial custody until April 23, 2024, in connection with the excise policy case. The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja on Monday sent K Kavitha to judicial custody until April 23, 2024, after noting that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not want her custodial remand in the matter.

Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here

 


