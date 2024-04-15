Breaking News Live Updates: Bhagwant Mann Reaches Tihar Jail to Meet Arvind Kejriwal

Breaking News LIVE Updates: The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Monday sent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha to judicial custody until April 23, 2024, in connection with the excise policy case. The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja on Monday sent K Kavitha to judicial custody until April 23, 2024, after noting that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not want her custodial remand in the matter.

