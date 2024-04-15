PM Modi During Election Rally in Palakkad

PM Modi further said, “Yesterday, on the occasion of New Year Vishu, BJP has released its manifesto- Sankalp Patra. BJP’s Sankalp Patra is a Sankalp Patra for the development of the country. BJP’s Sankalp Patra has Modi’s guarantee. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, more than 73 lakh beneficiaries of Kerala have received financial help. Now, BJP has announced that all senior citizens above the age of 70 years will be given free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and this is Modi’s guarantee…”

After the public gathering, PM Modi will take part in the public meeting at Kunnamangalam in the Alathur constituency in Thrissur District. He will attend the election campaign for NDA candidates TN Sarasu and Suresh Gopi, contesting in Alathur and Thrissur, respectively.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had fielded actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi from Thrissur and recorded a 28.2 percent vote share, as against its 2014 candidate K. P. Sreesan’s 11.15 percent.

After that, the PM will reach Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram District, where he will campaign for V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrashekar, the two union ministers contesting under the NDA banner from Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies, respectively.

All 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state go to the polls in the second phase on April 16.

In the Assembly polls, the party won only once from Nemam in Thiruvananthapuram district, where O Rajagopal had won in 2016. This seat has been the only one among the 20 Lok Sabha seats where the party had managed to come in second in 2014.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan had won 31.3 per cent votes, the highest among what the BJP got in the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

However, Chandrasekhar’s plunge into the capital fray has turned it into a triangular affair, which will be one of the most watched battles in the general elections.