By-Elections 2024: BJP Releases List Of Candidates For Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka And West Bengal

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a list of candidates for upcoming by-elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal. This comes hours after the saffron party announced its decision to go alone in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab slated on June 1. Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar said the BJP had decided to contest elections in the state alone.

Gujarat By-Election 2024: BJP Candidates List

  • Vijapur Vidhan Sabha Seat: Chatursingh Javanji Chavda
  • Porbandar Vidhan Sabha Seat: Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhvadiya
  • Manavadar Vidhan Sabha Seat: Arvindbhai Jinabha Ladani
  • Khambhat Vidhan Sabha Seat: Chiragkumar arvindbhai Patel
  • Vaghodia Vidhan Sabha Seat: Dharmendrasinh Ranubha Vaghela

Himachal Pradesh By-Election 2024: BJP Candidates List

The party has fielded all six rebelled ex-Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh assembly bypolls.

  • Dharamshala Vidhan Sabha Seat: Sudhir Sharma
  • Lahaul & Spiti (ST) Vidhan Sabha Seat: Ravi Thakur
  • Sujanpur Vidhan Sabha Seat: Rajinder Rana
  • Barsar Vidhan Sabha Seat: Inder Dutt Lakhanpal
  • Gagret Vidhan Sabha Seat: Chaitanya Sharma
  • Kutlehar Vidhan Sabha Seat: Devinder Kumar (Bhutto)

Karnataka By-Election 2024: BJP Candidates List

  • Shorapur (ST) Vidhan Sabha Seat: Narasimhanayak (Rajugouda)

West Bangal By-Election 2024: BJP Candidates List

  • Bhagwangola Vidhan Sabha Seat: Bhaskar Sarkar
  • Baranagar Vidhan Sabha Seat: Sajal Ghosh

Upcoming By-elections to 26 Assembly seats across 13 States, including six constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, are set to take place concurrently with the Lok Sabha elections commencing on April 19. The states where these by-elections will be conducted include Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.




