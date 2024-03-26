Himanta Dubs Congress As BJP’s ‘Fixed Deposit’; Claims Its Assam Chief Will Join By Next Year

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that voting for Congress means voting for Rahul Gandhi, and for BJP means, voting for Modi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference at bjp head office, in Guwahati on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at the opposition Congress, dubbing it as the “fixed deposit” of the BJP, from which it can “withdraw members whenever needed”. Sarma also claimed that Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the saffron party by early next year.

However, Borah on Tuesday trashed Sarma’s claims and stated that the chief minister was playing ‘mind games’ to divert attention from real issues.

On Monday, Himanta Sarma termed Congress as a “fixed deposit” of the BJP, claiming that “whenever needed, we bring them in”.

Sarma added: “Except for a few ‘blue-blooded’ few ones, the rest are all ours.”

The Assam CM also claimed that Congress’ state president Bhupen Borah will join the BJP by early next year.

“I can say that by January-February 2025, Bhupen Borah will join the BJP. I have kept two constituencies ready for him, though won’t name those now,” Sarma said while talking to reporters at the residence of the party’s Sonitpur constituency candidate Ranjit Dutta on Monday evening.

Voting for BJP means voting for Modi

The firebrand BJP leader also asserted that voting for Congress means voting for Rahul Gandhi, and for BJP means, voting for Modi.

“Those who love Modi and want Bharat to be a ‘vishwa guru’ will vote for BJP. Rahul Gandhi’s own future is dark, the future of his followers is even darker,” Sarma claimed.

He also claimed that the Congress candidate in Sonitpur will also join the saffron party if he makes a phone call to him.

“The one who is contesting here will join us instantly if I call, but I will call after election. We don’t want them to withdraw nomination as we have to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji the support of the people.

“Hanuman showed his love by tearing apart his chest. In Kalyug, we have to show the love through votes,” Sarma said.

Sarma playing ‘mind games’, says Borah

Meanwhile, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah dismissed the chief minister’s claim and stated that Sarma was playing ‘mind games’ to divert attention from real issues.

“I want to ask, why should I join the BJP? If I join, will the six communities demanding Scheduled Tribe status for years get it? Will new jobs be created? Will landless indigenous families get land rights?” Borah aske while addressing a press conference at Jorhat on Tuesday.

“The CM is playing mind games. Whenever we talk about burning issues, he tries to divert attention as he has no solutions. But the Congress will not fall into the trap of such mind games”, the state Congress chief added.

Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The BJP is contesting in 11 seats out of total 14 in the state, leaving two for AGP and one for United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). The saffron party has nine MPs from the state in the outgoing Lok Sabha, with its alliance partners having no representation.

Congress has fielded Premlal Ganju, a state party general secretary, against sitting MLA Dutta, who is also a former state minister and ex-BJP state president. The constituency goes to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

