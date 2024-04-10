Can CPI Resurge In Kannur Or Will K Sudhakaran Maintain Congress

Elections for the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency will be held on April 26, 2024– Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls– while votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

Congress MP K Sudhakaran is seeking a 3rd straight term from Kannur. (File Photo)

Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kannur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 20 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Kerala. The Kannur Lok Sabha seat was carved out ahead of 2009 general elections and Kerala’s ruling Communist Party of India (CPI), had won the inaugural election. However, Congress captured the seat in the 2014 polls and has maintained an iron grip over the constituency ever since.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, sitting MP and current incumbent, K Sudhakaran, secured a second consecutive term from the Kannur seat, defeating P. K. Sreemathi Teacher of the CPI(M) by a margin of 94,559 votes.

Amidst a closely contested electoral battle and a healthy 83 percent voter turnout, Sudhakaran retained the seat for the Congress by securing 5,29,741 votes, while Teacher received 4,35,182 votes.

Kannur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

K Sudhakaran (Incumbent) – Congress

MV Jayarajan – Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M)

C Raghunath- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

(Note: The candidate(s) list will be updated as and when they are announced.)

Kannur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Dates

Date of polling: April 26, 2024

Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024

About Kannur Lok Sabha Constituency

The Communist Party of India (CPI), is in power in Kerala and also part of the opposition INDIA bloc, but the allies will contest against each other in the state as there is no seat-sharing pact between them for the Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Sitting Congress MP K Sudhakaran is seeking a third straight from the Lok Sabha seat but is likely meet stiff competition from the CPI-M’s MV Jayarajan. Meanwhile, the BJP will be looking to make some inroads in Kerala to fulfill their self-stated 400-plus seats’ goal in the coming polls.

Lok Sabha Elections for all 20 Parliamentary seats in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 26- Phase 2 of the seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections 2024.







