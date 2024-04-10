Home

Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can Left Breach Congress Stronghold In Kozhikode?

Elections for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency will be held on April 26, 2024– Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls– while votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

Veteran Congress MP MK Raghavan is seeking his 4th straight win from Kozhikode

Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kozhikode Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 20 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Kerala. The Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat has been a traditional stronghold of the Congress, especially since the 2009 elections, with sitting MP and current candidate M.K Raghavan winning three straight terms from the seat in the 2009, 2014, and the 2019 Lok sabha polls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, Congress MP M.K Raghavan won a third straight victory from the Kozhikode seat when he defeated CPI(M) candidate A. Pradeep Kumar by a slim margin 85,225 votes.

Amidst a very good voter turnout of nearly 82 percent, a closely contested electoral battle resulted in Raghavan emerging victorious, securing 4,93,444 votes, while Kumar received 4,08,219 votes.

Kozhikode Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

M.K Raghavan (Incumbent) – Congress

Elamaram Kareem – Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M)

M.T Ramesh- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

(Note: The candidate(s) list will be updated as and when they are announced.)

Kozhikode Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Dates

Date of polling: April 26, 2024

Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024

About Kozhikode Lok Sabha Constituency

Sitting Congress MP M.K Raghavan is seeking his fourth consecutive victory from the Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat, however, the veteran leader will face a tough contest from from its INDIA bloc ally CPI (M), who will be eyeing to recapture the key constituency.

Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) and Congress are both part of the opposition INDIA bloc, but the allies are contesting against each other in the state as there is no seat-sharing pact between them for the Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections for all 20 Parliamentary seats in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 26- Phase 2 of the seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections 2024.







