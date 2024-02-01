Cargill Recognized for Excellence in Food Safety; Secures Two Recognitions at CII Food Safety Awards 2023

Cargill, a leading global food and agriculture company, has been conferred with two recognitions for ‘Significant Achievement in Food Safety’ at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Food Safety Awards 2023, for its commitment towards best-in-class food safety practices in India.

The 14th edition of the CII Food Safety Award ceremony took place on January 31, 2024, where Cargill’s food safety initiatives were recognised in two award categories:

Large Manufacturing Food Businesses: Fats and Oils – Kurkumbh plant, Maharashtra

Large Manufacturing Food Business: Sweeteners – Davangere plant, Karnataka

The CII Food Safety Award is a respected industry platform benchmarking food safety best practices in manufacturing across the supply chain. The evaluation criteria for the award covers company performance on stringent domestic food safety standards, leadership initiatives, besides social and statutory compliances. Winners are selected following a rigorous assessment process that also includes onsite evaluation of food safety practices by a team of experts.

Simon George,President of Cargill India, and Managing Director, Food Solutions South Asia, said, “At Cargill, we are committed to providing safe and quality products. We invest in advanced manufacturing and refining equipment and processes, to ensure compliance to the highest standards of food safety regulations in the country. Our customers and consumers count on us to ensure the safety and quality of our products. This award is a great validation of the progress we have made in our food safety performance over recent years. As we move ahead, we continue to set a higher benchmark for ourselves in this important area.”

Over the last 35+ years of operations in India, Cargill has established robust food safety measures and mechanisms. The Cargill plants including Kurkumbh and Davanagere have state-of-the-art infrastructure, in-house testing facilities, trained manpower and stringent process control that ensures product safety at every touch point. The packaging lines at Kurkumbh and Davanagere plants are entirely automated to avoid manual intervention and deliver safe products to our customers.

Cargill’s internal Product Safety, Quality and Regulatory Policy follows international standards of operating procedures and processes at plants to ensure product safety, quality, authenticity, statutory and regulatory compliance of our products and services, meeting customer requirements. Cargill also has a dedicated Continuous Improvement Production Excellence (CIPE) team that continually improves the quality management programs and processes across products and services.

Product safety is integrated in Cargill culture. This recognition further strengthens the company’s commitment to deliver on its purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way.

