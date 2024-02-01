Sony India Expands the Family of Professional BRAVIA Displays with Addition of EZ20L Series

Sony India‘s family of professional BRAVIA displays is growing with the introduction of the essential EZ20L series, which rounds out a full portfolio suited for commercial environments. With an extensive set of choices to meet a variety of requirements and budgets, Sony’s professional BRAVIA displays now support high-end, mid-range, standard, and entry-level uses.

Sony EZ20L series BRAVIA Displays

The EZ20L 4K series, ideal for corporate and retail applications, will offer sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches. They are built upon the robust usability, installation flexibility, picture quality, and sustainability common to all of Sony’s professional BRAVIA display products. As the introductory offering in the lineup, the EZ20L models will provide basic professional features including simplified pro-settings for streamlined setup and maintenance, as well as RS-232C support, standard IP control, 16/7 operation, and 350 nits of brightness for high visibility indoors.

The EZ20L lineup is comprised of: FW-75EZ20L (75-inch), FW-65EZ20L (65-inch), FW-55EZ20L (55-inch), FW-50EZ20L (50-inch) and FW-43EZ20L (43-inch)

“Customer demand is what drives our development and expansion, and in this case, our users sought a more accessible and budget-conscious display optimized for corporate, education, and retail environments. With the addition of the essential EZ20L series, our complete range of options now supports the exacting requirements of various businesses and spaces and takes advantage of the quality and feature set inherent to Sony’s professional displays,” said Nakashima Tomohiro, Deputy Managing Director, Sony India.

Additional highlights of the EZ20L series include a free, pre-installed BRAVIA Signage app, administrative functionality to turn off inputs, built-in mirroring directly from a user’s device, a slim bezel, flexible installation options, a wide viewing angle, a powerful 4K Processor X1™, 4K X-Reality™ PRO for upscaling content, as well as sustainability features including the use of recycled plastic materials, more environmentally friendly packaging, and Power-Saving Mode.

With the launch of EZ20L Series, Sony India would like to officially announce the partnership of Professional Display Solutions business with Zeetaminds, a digital signage software solutions provider based in Chennai. They offer both cloud-based and on premise-based signage solutions for customers in India and abroad.

“Zeetaminds is delighted to partner with Sony Professional Displays, our Digital Signage Software seamlessly integrates with Pro BRAVIA models. Doing business with Sony means integrity at the highest level, a value we hold of utmost importance,” said Balaji Kamineni, Co-founder, Zeetaminds.

Sony’s Latest Lineup of 4K HDR Professional BRAVIA Displays

These new additions to the professional BRAVIA portfolio augment Sony’s recently announced BZ50L, BZ40L, BZ35L, and BZ30L lineup of 14 fully featured 4K HDR displays, which serve as a step-up from the EZ20L models. Each series has a set of common benefits including exceptional image quality, a wide viewing angle, helpful professional features, and a powerful System on a Chip (SoC) platform, as well as differentiators that cover a wide range of needs and price points. Included in the family of displays is the distinctive BZ40L series, which features a Deep Black Non-Glare Coating that offers both high haze and low reflection, while maintaining deep blacks and high contrast.

The flagship 98-inch BZ50L with Sony XR processing and unrivaled picture quality boasts 780 nits of brightness in a larger-sized display. The high brightness, non-glare BZ40L series (55 to 85 inches) with 4K HDR X1 processing achieves 700 nits at a high 47% haze with anti-reflection (except for the FW-85BZ40L, which achieves 650 nits at 58% haze), without loss of contrast. The enhanced BZ35L series (55 to 75 inches) features increased storage, 550 nits of robust brightness, and an X1 Processor. The complete BZ30L series offers a full range of sizes (43 to 85 inches), 4K HDR X1 processing and 440 nits of brightness.

Price and Availability:

The EZ20L 4K series is available via Sony authorized distributors in India. The new series features a 3-year standard warranty and can be purchased through Sony Authorized Distributors.

Model

Best Buy (in INR)

Availability Date

FW-75EZ20L (75-inch)

275,000/-

Available Now

FW-65EZ20L (65-inch)

175,000/-

Available Now

FW-55EZ20L (55-inch)

125,000/-

Available Now

FW-50EZ20L (50-inch)

110,000/-

Available Now

FW-43EZ20L (43-inch)

90,000/-

Available Now

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

A-18, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi – 44 | www.sony.co.in.