CBI Conducts Searches At 30 Premises Of Satya Pal Malik In Corruption Case, Former J&K Governor Reacts

New Delhi: The central probing agencies have been extremely agile and active in the last few years and have been acting upon the cases of corruption and money laundering among others, against politicians and other leaders. In a latest update, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been conducting searches or raids, at a total of 30 locations which are linked to the former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. The raids are being connected in an alleged corruption case with respect to the Kiru Hydropower Project. Read more to know more about the case, CBI searches at the former Governor’s house and also about Satya Pal Malik…

CBI Conducts Raids At 30 Premises Of Satya Pal Malik

As mentioned earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted raids at the 30 premises linked with the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik. The raids were begun by the probe agency early in the morning today, February 22, 2024; with close to 100 officers who were mobilised to raid the 30 locations across multiple cities.

Corruption Case Against Former J&K Governor

The case in which the probe agency is raiding the locations linked to the former J&K governor, is an alleged corruption case in awarding the civil works of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project; its worth is about Rs 2,200 crore. The case was registered by the probe agency, in April 2022 against a total of five individuals; Satya Pal Malik was one of them. This was because of irregularities in awarding the contracts worth for the projects.

पिछले 3-4 दिनों से मैं बिमार हूं ओर हस्पताल में भर्ती हूं। जिसके वावजूद मेरे मकान में तानाशाह द्वारा सरकारी एजेंसियों से छापे डलवाएं जा रहें हैं। मेरे ड्राईवर, मेरे साहयक के ऊपर भी छापे मारकर उनको बेवजह परेशान किया जा रहा है।

में किसान का बेटा हूं, इन छापों से घबराऊंगा नहीं। में…

— Satyapal Malik (@SatyapalmalikG) February 22, 2024

Satya Pal Malik, who has been in the hospital for the last few days, has issued a statement on the CBI raids, in a post on the social media platform ‘X’ (Formerly known as Twitter). The post, which is in Hindi, when directly translated in English, says, “I have been ill for the last 3-4 days and am admitted to the hospital. Despite this, my house is being raided by the dictator through government agencies. My driver and my assistant are also being raided and harassed unnecessarily. I am a farmer’s son, I will not be afraid of these raids. I am with the farmers- Satyapal Malik (former governor).”