Indrani Mukerjea Web Series: Bombay HC Halts Netflix Docu-Series Ahead Of Release, Orders Special Screening For CBI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked Netflix to stop screening of the web series on Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. The series “The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth”, was scheduled to be released tomorrow (Feb 23) and the court has asked it to be stopped. The next hearing will be on Thursday (Feb 29). “It (release of the series) can be deferred for a week…Heavens are not going to fall,” the HC said.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande directed the makers of the series to hold a special screening of the series for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the prosecuting agency. The CBI had objected saying that the web series could affect the investigation of the case, its outcome and people’s perception.

The CBI had filed the petition in the high court, seeking a stay on its release till the trial in the case is complete. According to the CBI, 89 witnesses out of 237 have been examined so far before the trial court.

The docu-series, titled The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth’, delves into the disappearance of 25-year-old Bora and is scheduled to premiere on streaming platform Netflix on February 23.

Sheena Bora murder case

Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012.Bora was Indrani’s daughter from her previous relationship. Her body was burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district. The murder came to light in 2015, after Rai revealed about the killing following his arrest in another case.Indrani was arrested in August 2015, and granted bail in May 2022.The other accused in the case, Rai, Khanna and Peter Mukerjea, are also out on bail.