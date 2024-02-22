Congress, AAP Agree to Contest Lok Sabha Elections on 4/3 Seat Sharing Formula From Delhi, Check Details

New Delhi: After the Congress’ seat-sharing deal was done with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday agreed with the Congress to fight Lok Sabha Elections on 4/3 seat sharing formula. After several rounds of talks between the two parties’ leaders, an agreement over the number of seats to be contested by them has been agreed.

AAP will contest elections on four seats

According to the agreement, the AAP will contest elections on four seats and Congress on three seats in Delhi. In Gujarat, the Congress is likely to give two seats to AAP, while in Haryana and Assam, an agreement has been made on 1 seat each.

As part of the INDIA bloc, the Aam Aadmi Party will fight the general elections from Delhi’s South, Northwest, New Delhi and West Delhi and Congress will fight from Chandni Chowk, East Delhi and North Delhi.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said the seat-sharing agreement between the two parties reached the “final stage”.

Congress, SP Deal In Uttar Pradesh

The development comes after the Congress signed a deal with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. UP Congress chief Avinash Pande on Wednesday said the grand old party will contest on 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections. He further stated added that the Samajwadi Party and other alliance partners of the INDIA bloc will contest in 63 seats.