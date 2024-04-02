Celebrating Success: Parimatch Reflects on the ‘She Plays, You Win’ Tournament

As the Womens Premier League wrapped up a few weeks ago, Parimatch reflects on the resounding success of the She Plays, You Win Tournament, a celebration of womens cricket that captivated audiences worldwide.

She Plays, You Win Tournament

With 22 exhilarating matches across Bengaluru and Delhi, the WPL culminated in a thrilling final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 17th. Royal Challengers Bangalore secured their first Women’s Premier League title by defeating Delhi Capitals, with an eight-wicket victory in the low-scoring final, winning the second season of the Women’s Premier League 2024.

This year marks the debut of Parimatchs celebration of WPL with the launch of the She Plays, You Win tournament, featuring a prize pool of Rs. 1,300,000. A total of 6000 lucky winners were selected, each walking away with valuable prizes and rewards.

Among the lucky winners were those who scored big with top-of-the-line gadgets including Samsung TVs, Sony PS Consoles, and Samsung Tablets. In addition to the grand prizes, each participant enjoyed the thrill of victory with generous bonuses up to Rs. 1,00,000. The leaderboard champions had the privilege to choose between top-up rewards or physical prizes, further enhancing the excitement of the tournament. Whether it was a substantial cash boost or a sleek gadget upgrade, every winner had a reason to celebrate.

Parimatch extends its sincere appreciation to all participants, supporters, and cricket enthusiasts who made the She Plays, You Win Tournament a resounding success. With a commitment to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences, Parimatch remains dedicated to celebrating the spirit of competition and women’s empowerment through events like the She Plays, You Win Tournament.

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides a complete suite of iGaming services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the worlds top athletes and celebrities: famous Indian actresses Kajal Aggarwal and Trinidadian cricket star Nicholas Pooran are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is a partner of franchise cricket teams as MI Cape Town and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, an exclusive global partner of a football team Chelsea F.C. Since 2019, Parimatch is one of the leading iGaming brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.