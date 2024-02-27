Centre Likely To Notify CAA Rules Before Implementation of Model Code of Conduct

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to notify the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rules any time before the model code of conduct is implemented, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The CAA rules would ensure the processing of Indian citizenship applications from persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

To recall, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be notified and implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Shah also categorically said that the terms that CAA was brought in to provide citizenship and not to take away anyone’s citizenship.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on CAA

“CAA is an Act of the country, it will be definitely be notified. It will be notified before the polls. CAA will be implemented by the polls, and there should be no confusion around it,” Shah said speaking at the ET Now-Global Business summit here in the national capital.

“CAA was a promise of the Congress government. When the country was divided and the minorities were persecuted in those countries, Congress had assured the refugees that they were welcome in India and they will be provided with Indian citizenship. Now they are backtracking,” Shah said.

Shah said that minorities in India, and specially those who follow Islam, are being provoked. The Home Minister firmly said, “CAA cannot snatch away anyone’s citizenship because there is no provision in the Act. CAA is an act to provide citizenship to refugees who were persecuted in Bangladesh and Pakistan”.