Check Out Key Points Of Grand Old Party’s Foreign Policy

Congress has promised that it will seek to rebuild relations with China, Maldives, and make sure that the cuntry’s soldiers can once again visit places that both armies have patrolled in the past.



Foreign Policy In Congress Manifesto (Photo:ANI)

New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress on Friday released its 48-page manifesto for the general elections and the proposed foreign policy in its manifesto remained the point of interest, as the party included the Gaza conflict under the pretext of a consensus on foreign policy. The Congress has also included foreign policies for countries like the Maldives, Myanmar, Bhutan, and Nepal in its manifesto.

What Congress Said About Gaza Conflict?

The manifesto released by Congress included a reference to the Gaza conflict in the second point under the section on foreign policy.

“There was a consensus on foreign policy since Independence. Unfortunately, in many areas, foreign policy under the BJP/NDA government has witnessed marked departures from this consensus, notably on the ongoing Gaza conflict. Congress pledges to restore India’s global reputation as a voice of peace and moderation in world affairs,” mentions the congress manifesto.

Foreign Policies Proposed By Congress

Congress affirms and will uphold continuity in India’s foreign policy. Our approach was profoundly shaped by the freedom movement and developed through the wisdom of visionary leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congress re-affirms its firm belief in the continued relevance of the established policy of peaceful co-existence, strategic autonomy in thought and action, and increased bilateral engagement in its relations with the countries of the world.

We will work to strengthen India’s role in multilateral institutions, co-ordinate positions with other countries of the Global South on vital issues, and continue to work for reform and empowerment of international organisations to deal with the major challenges that transcend borders.

Enhanced foreign trade will be an important element of our foreign policy and we will make every effort to conclude long-pending trade negotiations with other countries in the interests of Indian producers and consumers.

Congress is implacably opposed to terrorism anywhere in the world. We will work with other countries to eliminate terrorist groups, terrorist acts and cross-border terrorism.

Congress will work to repair India’s international image that has been damaged by the present government’s intolerance of dissent and suppression of human rights.

Congress recognises that national security is not enhanced by chest-thumping or exaggerated claims but by quiet attention to our borders and resolute defence preparedness. We will work to restore the status quo ante on our borders with China and to ensure that areas where both armies patrolled in the past are again accessible to our soldiers. We will take the necessary steps to adjust our policy towards China

until this is achieved.

Congress will pay greater attention to our immediate neighbours. We will re-establish the primacy of our special relationships with Nepal and Bhutan and strengthen them to our mutual benefit. We will enhance economic and cultural relations between India and Bangladesh that are the two most populous countries in South Asia. We will work with Sri Lanka to restore the political and commercial relations between the two countries and help Sri Lanka resolve its political issues especially with the Tamils. We will repair relations with the Maldives and work with Myanmar to protect the political and human rights of the people of Myanmar.

Engagement with Pakistan depends fundamentally on its willingness and ability to end cross-border terrorism.

Congress will significantly increase the size of the Indian Foreign Service, open more missions abroad, leverage our economic strengths, and acquire a position of leadership through the country’s values and mutually beneficial economic relationships.

We will revive the position of a Minister of State handling overseas Indians within the External Affairs Ministry to provide this important constituency with a one-stop window to address their concerns.







