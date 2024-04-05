Second Vande Bharat Train Between Mysuru-Chennai Starts Today: Check Timings Here

Bengaluru: The Indian Railways has started second Vande Bharat Express connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru starts April 5.

Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Train: The Indian Railways is not only one of the largest rail networks in the world but also the cheapest and most trusted mode of travel in India. Crores of people use Indian Railways trains for their travel. Considering the high demand, the Railways also update and upgrade its trains and routes to give its passengers the best travel experience, and Vande Bharat Trains, one of the high-tech trains, are the best example of it. The Railway Ministry is trying to bring Vande Bharat Trains to every possible route for the convenience of its passengers. Recently, the second Vande Bharat Express connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru started on Friday. Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Manjunath Kanamadi said that all the necessary facilities to maintain the premium train has been made in Mysuru. Notably, Prime Minister

Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat train on March 12 this year.

Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Train:

From March 14 to April 4, the new Vande Bharat ran between SMVT Bengaluru and Chennai Central because Mysuru lacked the facility to maintain the Vande Bharat trains, taking a break on Wednesdays.

And now, from Friday onwards the Vande Bharat Train (20663/20664) will run between Mysuru and Chennai Central via KSR Bengaluru. Between the duration from April 5 and July 29, the train will not run on Wednesday. After that the train will not run on Thursdays.

According to the SWR, the train will not run on the mentioned dates due to mechanical constrains.

Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Train: Timing Of First Train

The first Vande Bhrat Train (20607/20608) is serving passengers since November last year. The train departs from Chennai Central at around 5.50 am and reaches Mysuru at around 12.20 pm. The timings of the return train – it departs Mysuru at 1.05 pm and reaches Chennai Central at 7.20 pm. The first Vande Bharat train is maintained by Southern Railways in Chennai.

Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Train: Second Train Timings

The second train leaves Mysuru at around 6 am and reaches Chennai Central at 12.25 pm, covering Mandya, KSR Bengaluru, KR Puram and Katpadi. The return train timings are – train leaves Chennai Central at 5 pm to reach Mysuru at 11.20 pm.







