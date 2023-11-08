Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi addressed a rally in Bishrampur, Chhattisgarh Surjapur and blamed the Congress govt for being unsuccessful in controlling naxalism in the state. – Chhattisgarh Election 2023: PM Modi Blames Congress Govt For Not Controlling Naxalism
Source
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi addressed a rally in Bishrampur, Chhattisgarh Surjapur and blamed the Congress govt for being unsuccessful in controlling naxalism in the state. – Chhattisgarh Election 2023: PM Modi Blames Congress Govt For Not Controlling Naxalism