National

WATCH: Bus Overshoots Platform, Mows Down Passengers In AP

Photo of admin admin Send an email 15 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each to the kin of those killed in bus accident at the Pandit Nehru bus station in Vijayawada. – WATCH: Andhra Pradesh State Transport Bus Overshoots Platform, Mows Down Passengers At Pandit Nehru Terminus, 3 Killed

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 15 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Indian and Kazakhstan Troops Carry Out Drills In Joint Exercise KazInd-2023 In Otar: Watch Videos

11 hours ago

Nitish Kumar Makes ‘Vulgar’ Comment in Assembly, Gives Graphic Description of ‘Population Control’

12 hours ago

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 06.11.2023 For 8 PM OUT: Dear FINCH Lucky Draw Winners Ticket Numbers Here

13 hours ago

Accidents On Yamuna Expressway Have Gone Up This Year, But Deaths Declined

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button