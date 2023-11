Bihar Caste Survey: State’s Literacy Rate Stands At 79.70, Women Ahead of Men, Informs Nitish Govt

WATCH: Waiter Dragged On Car Bonnet, Staff Attacked With Swords In Tussle Over Bill At Haryana Nightclub

Diwali Bonus For MCD Workers: Kejriwal Announces Rs 7,000 For Non-gazetted Employees of Group B, C and D

Congress Wants ‘Samajwadi ideology’ To Perish: Akhilesh Trains Guns At INDIA Bloc Partner In Poll-Bound MP

Nitish Kumar Proposes Bihar Quota Increase from 50 Percent to 65 Percent