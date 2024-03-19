Coaching Student Abducted; Picture Of Girl Tied To Rope Sent To Father, Demands 30 Lakh Ransom

According to reports, the girl moved to Kota in September last year to pursue her studies. She has reportedly been facing threats for some time even before the recent incident.

Kota: A student from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri who was preparing for a competitive exam in Rajasthan’s education hub Kota, was abducted on Sunday. According to media reports, the kidnappers have also been demanding a ransom of Rs. 30 lakh from the girl’s family to free her. The abduction took a terrifying turn when the kidnappers sent photos of the student tied up to a rope, threatening him to pay the ransom or risk losing his daughter.

“My daughter studies at a coaching centre in Vigyan Nagar, where she stays in a rented room close to the institute. On Sunday night, she spoke to me after appearing for a test at the coaching centre. Then, on Monday, I received photos on my phone of my daughter tied up, along with a ransom demand. They have also sent me an account number to transfer the money,” Amar Ujala quoted the girl’s father as saying.

Kota SP Amrita Duhan has confirmed the abduction of a girl, initiating a manhunt to capture the kidnappers and ensure the girl’s safe return. Multiple investigative teams have been deployed with instructions for immediate action. Despite significant leads emerging, the student’s whereabouts remain unknown. The senior police officer expressed determination to resolve the case swiftly. “Currently, we are conducting an investigation into the matter and have deployed multiple teams with instructions for immediate action, Although several important leads have appeared, the student’s whereabouts remain unknown,” the senior police officer said.

Earlier last month, a 16-year-old coaching student went missing in Kota. The student, hailing from Byavra in Madhya Pradesh, was preparing for an engineering entrance exam. He left his hostel for coaching but did not return, leading his parents to file a missing complaint at the Jawahar Nagar Police station. Later, the police, along with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), initiated a search to find the student.







