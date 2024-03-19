Home

Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

Tripura is set for a heated poll battle between the ruling BJP-led NDA against the opposition INDIA bloc’s CPI-M and Congress. Check out the full schedule, phases, seats, and list of candidates for each of Tripura’s two Lok Sabha constituencies.

Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Parliamentary elections for two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura will be held in two phases. The northeastern state is set to witness an electoral battle between the ruling BJP-led NDA and the INDIA bloc partners, Congress and CPI (M).

Check out the full schedule, phases, seats, and list of candidates for each of Tripura’s two Lok Sabha constituencies.

Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule

The Lok Sabha polls in Tripura will be held in two phases for the following seats:

Phase 1: April 19, 2024

Constituency: Tripura West

Phase 2: April 26, 2024

Constituency: Tripura East

Phase-wise schedule:

Phase 1

Constituency: Tripura West

Date of notification: March 20, 2024

Last date of nominations: March 27, 2024

Last date to withdraw nominations: March 30, 2024

Polling date: April 19, 2024

Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024

Phase 2

Constituency: Tripura East

Date of notification: March 28, 2024

Last date of nominations: April 4, 2024

Last date to withdraw nominations: April 8, 2024

Polling date: April 26, 2024

Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024

Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates list

Constituency: Tripura East

Candidates:

Rajendra Reang – CPI(M)

Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma – TIPRA Motha

Constituency: Tripura West

Candidates:

Biplab Kumar Deb – BJP

Asish Kumar Saha – Congress

Sitting MPs

Tripura East: Rebati Mohan Das (BJP)

Tripura West: Pratima Bhoumik (BJP)

Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Tripura is set for a heated poll battle between the ruling BJP-led NDA against the opposition INDIA bloc’s CPI-M and Congress. The state’s main regional party TIPRA Motha is aligned with the BJP.

Notably, both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura are currently held by the BJP who sweeped the 2019 general elections with a thumping majority.

However, the ruling alliance has decided to replace both sitting MPs with new nominees in this year’s polls, fielding former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb from Tripura West and TIPRA Motha’s Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma from Tripura East.

State Congress chief Asish Kumar Saha will go up against Deb in Tripura West.







