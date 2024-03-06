Home

Himachal Political Crisis: Congress Dismisses Sudhir Sharma As Party Secretary Over Cross Voting In Rajya Sabha Polls

In response to the dismissal, a message was posted on Sudhir Sharma’s social networking platform, X (formerly Twiiter). The former minister of Himachal Pradesh said in Hindi, “They have relieved me of the burden as if the entire burden was on my shoulders.”

Sudhir Sharama Dismissed From The Post Of AICC Secretary (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Sudhir Sharma, All India National Congress (AICC) Secretary, has been dismissed from his position by the Congress on Wednesday. Sudhir Sharma was disqualified by the Assembly Speaker for casting a ballot in more than one Rajya Sabha seat. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in a statement said that Sudhir Sharma has been removed from his position by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge “with immediate effect”.

What Sudhir Sharma Said Over Dismissal

He wrote, “Chinta miti, chaahat gayi, manva beparwah, jisko kuch nahin chahiye, vo hi shahanshah,” which roughly translates to, “The emperor is the one who does not want anything; worries and desires are gone.”

Disqualification Over Cross-Voting

One of the six Congress MLAs who voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan on February 27 in the Rajya Sabha elections was Sudhir Sharma. Cross-voting contributed to Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s defeat as the Congress candidate.

The six Congress MLAs were disqualified on February 29 by Himachal Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania for disobeying their party whip in violation of the anti-defection ordinance.

Challenging Decision of Speaker

The Speaker’s decision has been challenged by the six Congress leaders, Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Davinder K. Bhutto, Ravi Thakur, Chaitanya Sharma, and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, in an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Angry with the administration of Himachal Pradesh over the disqualification, Rajinder Rana said the state’s chief minister had a “small heart” and a “small mindset.”

He further added that the Speaker has unilaterally decided to exclude these members under pressure, and we will shortly be going to court over this. Not enough thought has been devoted to the law. The state’s chief minister has a small heart and a small mindset.

Question Over Party’s Integrity

The controversy surrounding Sudhir Sharma’s misconduct has turned a shadow over the party’s integrity and raised questions about its ability to maintain discipline among its members. With crucial Rajya Sabha elections on the horizon, the party leadership is keen on sending a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated.

Sudhir Sharma’s removal from the AICC Secretary position serves as a stern warning to party members against any deviation from the party line and underscores the Congress’s resolve to uphold democratic principles and internal cohesion.

