Congress Releases 1st List Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Rahul Gandhi To Fight From Wayenad

Home

News

Congress Releases 1st List of 39 Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Rahul Gandhi To Fight From Wayanad

The Congress party on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge interacts with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting amid party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Nagaon on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress party on Friday released its first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. According to the list announced by the party, Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad. “Central election committee of Congress has selected 39 list of candidates today. In which Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s name is there, and Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s name is there,” Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress convened a meeting of the party’s central election committee to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Congress committee hands over draft manifesto for Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, the Congress manifesto committee, headed by former finance minister P Chidambaram, has prepared a draft manifesto for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Check the Full List Here:

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad (Kerala)

Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh)

Tamradhwaj Sahu from Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh)

Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvanathapuram (Kerala)

Hibi Eden from Ernakulam (Kerala)

DK Suresh from Bangalore Rural (Karnataka)







